© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New York News
Midday Magazine

Gov. Hochul speaks at meeting of Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns in East Greenbush

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published May 25, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks with reporters at the New York State Inteeligence Center in East Greenbush, May 25, 2022
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks with reporters at the New York State Inteeligence Center in East Greenbush, May 25, 2022

With the nation reeling from the school shooting in Texas Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in East Greenbush this morning for a meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns.

Hochul addressed reporters after the meeting at the New York State Intelligence Center.

"We convened an emergency meeting this morning of the State Police," said Hochul. "And I said are we doing everything possible? And I said I want state police patrols visiting our schools doing daily check ins every single day from today to the end of the school year. Because I want parents who have enough to worry about in their daily lives, the cost of gas at the pump, the cost of the groceries, maybe putting aside a little money for college tuition. They have enough to worry about. Let them know that the State Police and their local law enforcement are going to be there to protect them both uniformed and plainclothes officers. "

In the wake of mass shootings in Texas and a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, the governor called for raising the age to legally purchase firearms in New York.

"How does an 18-year-old purchase an AR 15 in the state of New York, state of Texas? That person is not old enough to buy a legal drink," Hochul said. "I want to work with the legislature to change that. I want it to be 21. I think that's just common sense. Because as we've just seen for them to horrific crimes, that we can't get out of our minds what happened in Buffalo what happened in a school children in Texas, the common denominator, there are three, the weapon was an AR 15. The perpetrator was a male. And the age of the perpetrator was 18. I don't want 18-year-olds to have guns. At least not in the state of New York."

Hochul also condemned shootings and all random acts of violence, calling on state lawmakers to take action, to consider microstamping and close any existing gun loopholes in the law.

Tags

New York News Governor Kathy Hochulmass shootingsgunsgun reform
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas
Related Content
  • A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
    Photos: The scene after the Texas elementary school shooting
    Nicole Werbeck
    In remarks from the White House, President Biden said, "As a nation we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"
  • Book cover for "Repeal the Second Amendment"
    The Roundtable
    "Repeal the Second Amendment" by Allan Lichtman
    Joe Donahue
    There's an average of one mass shooting per day in the United States. In 2020, Distinguished Professor of History at American University Allan Lichtman wrote the book: "Repeal the Second Amendment" - the first book that uses history, legal theory and up-to-the-minute data to make a compelling case for the amendment’s repeal in order to create a clear road to sensible gun control in the US."Repeal the Second Amendment" explores both the true history and current interpretation of the Second Amendment to expose the NRA’s blatant historical manipulations and irresponsible fake news releases. Lichtman looks at the history of firearms and gun regulations from colonial times to the present to explain how a historically forgotten sentence in the Constitution has become a flash point of recent politics that benefits only the gun industry, their lobbyists, and the politicians on their payroll. He probes court decisions and the effective lobbying and public relations strategies of the gun lobby as well as the ineffectiveness of the gun control movement for lessons in doing better.What emerges is a clear and cogent plan--repeal and replace the Second Amendment without taking guns away from anyone who has them now--to make the US a safer place.
  • Elizabeth Williamson - author photo
    The Roundtable
    Elizabeth Williamson on American tragedy and the battle for truth in the aftermath of another school shooting
    Joe Donahue
    On December 14, 2012, a gunman killed twenty first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Ten years later, New York Times feature writer Elizabeth Williamson’s book "Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth" investigated the aftermath. We talk to her this morning about the similarities to yesterday’s shooting that left 19-young children dead.Elizabeth Williamson is a feature writer for the New York Times. She joined the Times as a member of the editorial board, writing about national politics during the 2016 presidential campaign. Previously, Williamson was a writer for the Wall Street Journal, covering national politics and the White House, and a national reporter at the Washington Post.
  • A cyclist pauses outside the site of the supermarket shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. With the Tops store closed for the foreseeable future, the community around it has been left without easy access to healthy and affordable food.
    The Buffalo shooting is a reminder that millions don't live near a grocery store
    Laurel Wamsley
    Grocery stores provide healthy foods, create jobs and offer a place for community connection. "We started calling them front-line and essential workers for a reason," says one food access advocate.
Load More