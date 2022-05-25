© 2022
The Roundtable

Elizabeth Williamson on American tragedy and the battle for truth in the aftermath of another school shooting

Published May 25, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Elizabeth Williamson - author photo
Provided
/
Provided
Elizabeeth Williamson

On December 14, 2012, a gunman killed twenty first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Ten years later, New York Times feature writer Elizabeth Williamson’s book "Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth" investigated the aftermath. We talk to her this morning about the similarities to yesterday’s shooting that left 19-young children dead.

Elizabeth Williamson is a feature writer for the New York Times. She joined the Times as a member of the editorial board, writing about national politics during the 2016 presidential campaign. Previously, Williamson was a writer for the Wall Street Journal, covering national politics and the White House, and a national reporter at the Washington Post.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
