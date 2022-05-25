Elizabeth Williamson on American tragedy and the battle for truth in the aftermath of another school shooting

On December 14, 2012, a gunman killed twenty first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Ten years later, New York Times feature writer Elizabeth Williamson’s book "Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth" investigated the aftermath. We talk to her this morning about the similarities to yesterday’s shooting that left 19-young children dead.

Elizabeth Williamson is a feature writer for the New York Times. She joined the Times as a member of the editorial board, writing about national politics during the 2016 presidential campaign. Previously, Williamson was a writer for the Wall Street Journal, covering national politics and the White House, and a national reporter at the Washington Post.