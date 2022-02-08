© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 FM is currently off the air due to weather conditions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
New York News
Midday Magazine

Tests show PFOS levels in Columbia County are above state limit

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published February 8, 2022 at 5:16 AM EST
PFOS.png
WikiMedia Commons
/
PFOS.png

The Columbia County Health Department says water supplies for the village of Valatie and New Lebanon High School have tested at PFOS levels above New York state’s maximum contaminant level. The county says a village well tested at a level of 14 parts per trillion, while the school’s was 13.

The maximum contaminant level is 10 parts per trillion, while the federal limit is 70. The county says the village well will be kept offline while village officials pursue a filtration option. New York state is requiring New Lebanon High School to provide water bottles for students while the district also pursues filtration. PFOS has been linked to a number of ill health effects. The increased PFOS levels were first discovered in late 2021.

For more, we spoke with Maggie McBroom, Columbia County environmental health director.

Tags

New York News PFOS
Related Content
Load More