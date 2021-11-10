© 2021
Albany County establishes PFOA, PFOS testing rules

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published November 10, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST
pfas-family-tree_from_atsdr.png
WAMC File Photo
/

The Albany County Legislature has unanimously passed a resolution targeting PFAS chemicals.

The resolution authorizes the County Water Purification District to require testing for PFAS chemicals from any facility that sends waste to the county’s wastewater treatment plant, including landfills that discharge leachate into its treatment facility. District 6 Democrat Sam Fein sponsored the measure:

"This is really about protecting the Hudson River as the Albany County Wastewater treatment discharges into the Hudson, which is also want to know the Hudson River is drinking water for seven communities in New York state south of Albany in the Hudson Valley area."

Fein says the cost of testing will be borne by the entities discharging the waste, and testing will enable officials to make residents aware of PFAS compounds in local water.

