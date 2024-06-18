Confounding and confusing events 6/17/24

Scientists have determined a day on the lunar surface would be 56 microseconds shorter than one on earth and thus, we need clocks on the moon. Even though this is a bit of minutia, so to speak, it could lead to significant inconsistencies over time. I have not calculated how long 56 microseconds would take to be significant, but I bet it is fairly long. One can imagine that with certain scientific instruments, particularly those as sensitive as we use in our rockets and lunar vehicles, could be dangerously impacted by such a discrepancy. I am for putting clocks on the moon.

The jobs report for May indicated there were slightly over 8 million available jobs posted in April, which is down from approximately 8.4 million the previous month, and the lowest since February, 2021. It is also important to note that layoffs remain historically low for the sixth consecutive month, exceeding most economist’s expectations. Inflation was slightly lower, and the Fed hinted at one reduction later in the year.

The House passed the annual defense bill with lots of far-right tack-ons which causes it to be dead on arrival in the Senate. More gamesmanship.

It appears that Justice Alito is digging the hole deeper and deeper with the recent disclosures of his comments to a reporter (undisclosed as such) clearly putting forward his white nationalism and pro-Christian attitudes. His wife was also caught by the same individual expressing her anti-LBGTQ bias. This is a disturbing trend and Justice Alito does not see any inappropriate situation arising out of this, nor does he feel he needs to recuse himself on any issue when it is clear to any reasonable person that he should do so.

Recent reports indicate that Mr. Trump has narrowed his potential Vice-Presidential selections to approximately six people, and interestingly enough has eliminated all of the potential female candidates, including our own Congresswoman Stefanik. Certainly, it is a who knows with Mr. Trump. Nonetheless, it makes for good press and that’s what he is all about.

Trump calls Milwaukee a terrible city, gets pushback, then tries to walk it back. All part of the strategy of staying in the news. However, he blamed it on crime rates which are down dramatically, not up. The FBI reported nationally a drop in crime rates which is ignored by Republicans.

President Biden proposes to eliminate medical bills from credit reporting. Republicans’ response is that more people should buy insurance policies offered by the Affordable Care Act. That is simply astounding. They want to kill it on one hand, but want people to buy more of it.

Bill Owens is a former member of Congress representing the New York 21st, a partner in Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley in Plattsburgh, NY and a Strategic Advisor at Dentons to Washington, DC.

