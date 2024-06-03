Confounding and confusing events 6/3/24

The conviction of Mr. Trump which has more than adequately been covered in the media does, nonetheless, have some confounding twists. We have claims of every type of impropriety, a process one could imagine, Republicans falling over themselves who called the system corrupt and weaponized with the same loud rhetoric that has been used against college presidents arising out of the demonstrations on their campuses. My point here is that it all sounds the same as they rant and dramatically hyperbolize events. Unfortunately, the public at large cannot discern or choses not to the different between a fact-based argument and the ranting. It raises real questions for me when, as a lawyer, I can see that there are legitimate arguments to be made on behalf of Mr. Trump, but Trump’s lawyers did not make them, at least not affectively, so it has been left to Trump’s sycophants to yell loudly.

Ms. Stefanik, in her statement following the Trump verdict, had a recitation of all the support she has provided to him in recent years. It looked like someone who was desperate for the VP nomination and sees it slipping away. She is taking out the Trump model of communication by essentially touting herself which she has clearly learned to do from Mr. Trump. In many ways, it’s kind of amusing.

The story in the New York Times of a second pro-Trump, pro-white nationalist and pro-January 6th rioters flag flown by Justice Alito is truly troubling, and raises substantial questions about his ability to be an effective unbiased Justice. Even Alito’s demeanor gives one a sense of arrogance, and his comments that his wife put the first flag up for just a few moments doesn’t take away from the fact that those are his views, and his failure to comment of the second flag, simply cements that.

Long-term care for those of us over 65 is a worrisome prospect which has now had added to it the reality that there are insufficient workers to fill the need. In addition, costs continue to rise, if not skyrocket, and in large measure those two issues are ignored by the government. Democrats don’t have a solution, and Republicans don’t want to solve the problem. One of the fixes that is out there, of course, is to make appropriate changes to the immigration law since the jobs in that industry are in the majority of cases filled by immigrants, while other Americans shy away from the physically and emotionally demanding work that it represents.

Japan’s trade deficit ballooned by about 8% in April primarily due to the cheap yen. The volume of imports has ballooned in virtually every category, and when Japan’s struggling labor market is taken into account, it does not bode well for Japan’s economy, nor, in fact, for the world’s economy. Several weeks ago, I commented on declining birth rates worldwide, another factor that impacts Japan. I wondered whether or not we would see economic consequences from that reality, it appears they are here.

The average age of vehicles in the US has now reached 12.6 years, as many of us are keeping our cars longer which is impacted by the increase in cost of vehicles, both in terms of purchase price and repairs. Another obvious culprit, of course, is interest rates on both new cars and used cars, which as of a few days ago sat at 7-14.78% and 9.73-18.84% depending upon duration and your credit score.

Angel Hernadez announced his retirement from baseball. He has been rated as the worst umpire in baseball for years, both because of his attitude and his proficiency being one of the few umpires overturned three times in one game by replay review. One can only imagine what his reversal record would be if balls and strikes could be appealed. This is the first of a ½ dozen or so umpires that need to go, but it is unlikely that Major League Baseball has the chutzpah to do it.

Mexico elects a new President, will trade and immigration relationships change? The President is a climate scientist, former Mayor of Mexico City and a leftist.

Bill O’Reilly, whom I sat behind for 4 years of High School, proposed during an interview with Chris Cuomo that President Biden should pardon Mr. Trump and Mr. Trump would agree not to oppose a pardon for Hunter Biden. Initially, this sounded like a reasonable proposal. Mr. O’Reilly postulated that these actions would help the country to heal. I think that is not an equal exchange, and without a commitment from Mr. Trump to lead his followers toward fact-based discourse seems like a largely, news-worthy, but impractical event. Congressman Phillips, a Democrat, proposed the same idea.

Bill Owens is a former member of Congress representing the New York 21st, a partner in Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley in Plattsburgh, NY and a Strategic Advisor at Dentons to Washington, DC.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.