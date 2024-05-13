Confounding and confusing events 5/13/24

The Department of Homeland Security has indicated that the “real” deadline for the new licenses known as “real ID” is May 7, 2025. So, if you do not have some other form of identification, like a passport, NEXUS card, global entry card with you when you are flying you will likely be unable to board an aircraft.

The FAA is opening a new investigation after Boeing says workers in its South Carolina plant falsified the 787 inspection reports. The continuing issues which Boeing faces clearly demonstrate a culture which is very problematic and potentially quite dangerous to all of us who fly. This is an extremely disquieting disclosure about Boeing and its ongoing issues, and it is unclear to me how they clean it up so we fly safely.

Recent government reports indicate that Social Security and Medicare will likely continue fully funded until approximately 2035 and 2036. This is, in each case, an extension of one year, but clearly these programs need to be rationally analyzed and appropriately funded.

We have previously discussed the impact of immigrants on the workforce, and the benefits which the State of Maine has found, and which is the view of most economists. It seems like the State of West Virginia has taken on the exact opposite tact, and although they are in dire need of workers, including those to take of the elderly population, the state government and apparently the citizens are vehemently opposed to immigrants coming into the state and filling those jobs. Apparently, less than 2% of the population of West Virginia are immigrants which is a dramatic departure from virtually every other state in the union. West Virginia’s ability to discern facts is unfortunate, and those whose suffer will be those who really cannot control their own destiny, the elderly, children, etc.

Mr. Biden’s relationship with Muslims and Palestinians is very troubled due to the Israeli invasion of Gaza, which those communities oppose. That said, voting for Mr. Trump will not improve their situation as Mr. Trump will no doubt swing back to strong support for Israel.

It appears that the Conservative party in Britain is headed for a disastrous vote which must occur before January of 2025. Local elections have seen virtually all of the conservative party candidates defeated, losing 474 council seats and all mayoral elections except one, these results are in line with polling showing labor ahead by 10 to 20 points. This will be an enormous swing in British politics, and certainly is interesting to us as Americans if only because Donald Trump and much of the Republican party is so Conservative.

Republicans and playing both sides of the coin with Israel. They loudly trumpet their support, but at the same time they utilize antisemitic tropes with terms such as the globalist cabal, the man behind the curtain, the billionaire puppeteer, the globalist elite that hates them (working class Americans) and wants them humiliated or destroyed and replaced or dead. These are standard antisemitic whistles which are prevalent in the Republican party, particularly on the far-right, which of course, goes along with the idea of white nationalist. So, no one should be surprised.

Bill Owens is a former member of Congress representing the New York 21st, a partner in Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley in Plattsburgh, NY and a Strategic Advisor at Dentons to Washington, DC.

