Albany seeking nominees for Henry Johnson Award

Albany is looking for nominees for the city's annual Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service.

The award, named for the World War I hero, recognizes an Albany resident who has given time and talent to the city and displayed community leadership in any of the following areas: arts and history, social justice, education, or volunteerism. The sixth annual Henry Johnson award will be presented at Albany’s Riverfront Jazz Festival on Saturday, September 10. To nominate someone, visit www.albanyny.gov/252/Henry-Johnson-Award and fill out and send the online form by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.

Officials say the award is given to commemorate the act of valor by Sgt. Johnson during combat in WWI, which made him the first military hero of that war. His courageous actions earned Sgt. Johnson the Medal of Honor, the country's highest military honor, which was bestowed upon him posthumously by then-President Barack Obama on June 2, 2015 in a White House ceremony.

The award also recognizes the courage Sgt. Johnson exhibited when he returned home to the United States and spoke out against racism in the military and in Jim Crow America.