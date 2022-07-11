© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Capital Region News

Albany seeking nominees for Henry Johnson Award

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published July 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
Henry Johnson
City of Albany
/

Albany is looking for nominees for the city's annual Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service.

The award, named for the World War I hero, recognizes an Albany resident who has given time and talent to the city and displayed community leadership in any of the following areas: arts and history, social justice, education, or volunteerism. The sixth annual Henry Johnson award will be presented at Albany’s Riverfront Jazz Festival on Saturday, September 10. To nominate someone, visit www.albanyny.gov/252/Henry-Johnson-Award and fill out and send the online form by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.

Officials say the award is given to commemorate the act of valor by Sgt. Johnson during combat in WWI, which made him the first military hero of that war. His courageous actions earned Sgt. Johnson the Medal of Honor, the country's highest military honor, which was bestowed upon him posthumously by then-President Barack Obama on June 2, 2015 in a White House ceremony.

The award also recognizes the courage Sgt. Johnson exhibited when he returned home to the United States and spoke out against racism in the military and in Jim Crow America.

Tags

Capital Region News Henry Johnson
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas
Related Content
Load More