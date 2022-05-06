COVID resurgence in Albany County

Albany County is reporting alarming new numbers as COVID-19 resurges.

Calling it "one of the most concerning updates" in recent memory, Albany County officials say the daily average of new COVID infections continues to increase and has now trended above 200.

The number of residents currently in the hospital with the virus is now the highest it’s been since February 17th.

The county reports 14 new COVID hospitalizations since Thursday, with 52 county residents currently hospitalized, four in the ICU and one new COVID death – a woman in her 60’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 552 since the outbreak began.

The county is recommending mask-wearing in all indoor spaces.