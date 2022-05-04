© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Citing “severe uptick” in COVID-19 cases, Southern Berkshire Regional School District recommends targeted masking

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 4, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
A KN95 mask.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

The Southern Berkshire Regional School District has sent out a warning that COVID-19 rates are sharply increasing among faculty and staff.

Superintendent Beth Regulbuto says public health professionals tell her the increase – accompanied by new variants of the virus – could continue through the end of the school year — and possibly into the fall.

“As of yesterday morning, we probably had 32 cases in the last week, week and a half. And I've got probably in front of me another 10 or 15 that I have to add to that," she told WAMC. "So we're seeing very large numbers.”

The district represents almost 700 pre-K through 12th grade students from the communities of Alford, Egremont, New Marlborough, Monterey, and Sheffield. After a lull in March, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been on the rise across Massachusetts. Regulbuto says classes and grades with a 15 percent positive case rate should resume mask-wearing.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
