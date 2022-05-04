Citing “severe uptick” in COVID-19 cases, Southern Berkshire Regional School District recommends targeted masking

Superintendent Beth Regulbuto says public health professionals tell her the increase – accompanied by new variants of the virus – could continue through the end of the school year — and possibly into the fall.

“As of yesterday morning, we probably had 32 cases in the last week, week and a half. And I've got probably in front of me another 10 or 15 that I have to add to that," she told WAMC. "So we're seeing very large numbers.”

The district represents almost 700 pre-K through 12th grade students from the communities of Alford, Egremont, New Marlborough, Monterey, and Sheffield. After a lull in March, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been on the rise across Massachusetts. Regulbuto says classes and grades with a 15 percent positive case rate should resume mask-wearing.