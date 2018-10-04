NY Gov Signs Highway Renaming Bill To Honor Woodstock Festival

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that renames a portion of a state highway system in Sullivan County to recognize the August 1969 Woodstock festival.

Republican state Senator John Bonacic sponsored the legislation to designate Route 17B in Sullivan County as “The Woodstock Way”. The site of the iconic music festival now is home to the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, and the most traveled path to the site continues to be via Route 17B. Bonacic says that with the approach of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, it is only fitting to designate the route to the festival site in this way. Democrat Aileen Gunther carried the bill in the Assembly.