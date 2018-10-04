NY Gov Signs Highway Renaming Bill To Honor Woodstock Festival

By Allison Dunne 47 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of Mark Goff, Wikimedia Commons

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that renames a portion of a state highway system in Sullivan County to recognize the August 1969 Woodstock festival.

Republican state Senator John Bonacic sponsored the legislation to designate Route 17B in Sullivan County as “The Woodstock Way”. The site of the iconic music festival now is home to the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, and the most traveled path to the site continues to be via Route 17B. Bonacic says that with the approach of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, it is only fitting to designate the route to the festival site in this way. Democrat Aileen Gunther carried the bill in the Assembly.

Tags: 
Woodstock Festival
woodstock
New York State Senator John Bonacic

Related Content

Site Of 1969 Woodstock Festival Nominated To Historic Registers

By Allison Dunne Dec 22, 2016
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15899614

The site of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival is one 26 properties in New York nominated to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

2018 Woodstock Film Festival

By 22 hours ago
2018 Woodstock Film Festival poster

The 2018 Woodstock Film Festival will showcase 9 World Premieres, 4 North American Premieres, 1 US Premiere, 12 East Coast Premieres and 8 New York Premieres on October 10-14th

The iconic Woodstock Film Festival was created in the year 2000. Since then, it has become one of the foremost regional independent film festivals. Establishing itself as a ground-breaking festival that offers a unique platform for filmmakers around the globe, the Woodstock Film Festival has been named among the top 50 film festivals worldwide.

WFF's Co-Founder and Executive Director Meira Blaustein joins us for a preview.

The Secret City Art Revival In Woodstock 7/26-29

By Jul 24, 2018
Secret City art revival one-sheet

Obie-Award winning performance group, The Secret City, will be making their annual return to Woodstock with the Secret City Art Revival, a weekend festival of site-specific performance, installation, community gathering, parade and artistic tent revival - Thursday, July 26th-Sunday, July 29th, 2018.

Guests for this summer’s revival include Amanda Palmer, puppeteer Paul Zaloom, troubadour Andru Bemis and more. The Secret City Art Revival invites locals and visitors to share in the special creative spirit and the extraordinary cultural legacy of Woodstock. The New York Times calls The Secret City, “Sort of a Salon, Sort of a Church...[it] has grown into a half-irreverent, half-earnest blend of revival meeting and group meditation session.”

Artistic Director and Revival creator Chris Wells; revival committee members: lead artist Nancy Deweir Geaney and Secret City Singer Jess Lunt join us.

Sullivan County Casino Can Be Authorized For Sports Betting

By Allison Dunne May 15, 2018
Flickr

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a federal law that bans sports betting in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize such gambling. And a casino in Sullivan County stands ready to benefit.

NYS Senator Bonacic Announces His Retirement

By Allison Dunne Apr 27, 2018

New York state Senator John Bonacic says he will not seek re-election.

New Catskills Casino Touts Its Niche, Broad Appeal

By Allison Dunne Feb 9, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Resorts World Catskills opened Thursday, a week before what ownership hopes will be a prosperous time. Casino executives are betting on a full house for Lunar New Year, which begins February 16. They also say the $1.2 billion resort aims to appeal to families, along with visitors who may not be interested in gambling.

Resorts World Catskills Opens

By Allison Dunne Feb 8, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The fourth and largest of the New York casinos granted gaming licenses opened Thursday in Sullivan County.  Elected officials and casino executives hailed the opening of Resorts World Catskills as a long-awaited day for the rebirth of the region. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne was there for the 8 a.m. opening.