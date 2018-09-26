Going South: Cuomo Blames Weather For NY Population Decline

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo blamed upstate weather for prompting New Yorkers to flee to other states.

Cuomo told reporters Tuesday that while job losses and high taxes once drove people to leave New York, his administration has ended that trend and improved the local economic situation.

He says many of the New Yorkers leaving the state now are doing so for personal reasons or decisions that he called "climate based."

The comments came after Cuomo's Republican challenger, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, said on Monday that Cuomo has failed to stem the number of New Yorkers leaving for states with lower taxes and more jobs.

