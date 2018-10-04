10 YEARS Celebration At EMPAC

The Curtis R. Priem Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York is where the arts, sciences, and technology meet under one roof.

Over the course of three days, and across EMPAC’s four main venues and public spaces, the 10YEARS celebration will mark a decade since the building's opening in 2008 by presenting a diverse offering of cross-disciplinary performances spanning music, dance, theater, film, and many experiential spaces in between.

EMPAC Director Johannes Goebel joins us to tell us more, along with EMPAC's Associate Curator of Theater and Dance Ashley Ferro-Murray and Curator of Time-Based Visual Art Vic Brooks.