Top Stories

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A few weeks ago, our generous friends at Tanglewood gave WAMC one hundred pairs of undated lawn tickets for the BSO and Boston Pops. They ran out in a…
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By Paul Tuthillhttp://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/wamc/local-wamc-1003326.mp3Amherst, MA – The University of Massachusetts is directing…
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By Paul Tuthillhttp://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/wamc/local-wamc-1003085.mp3Springfield, MA – When the government awards tax breaks to…
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By Paul Tuthillhttp://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/wamc/local-wamc-1002984.mp3Springfield, MA – Childsexabuse A statewide campaign in…
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By Paul Tuthillhttp://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/wamc/local-wamc-1002778.mp3Westfield,MA – Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Timothy…
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By Paul Tuthillhttp://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/wamc/local-wamc-1002429.mp3Springfield, MA – The early reviews are mostly enthusiastic…
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By Paul Tuthillhttp://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/wamc/local-wamc-1002331.mp3Springfield, MA – Eight months after tornadoes tore through…
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By Paul Tuthillhttp://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/wamc/local-wamc-1001853.mp3Springfield, MA – The city of Springfield Massachusetts,…
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By Paul Tuthillhttp://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/wamc/local-wamc-1001805.mp3Springfield, MA – The largest teacher's union in…
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By Paul Tuthillhttp://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/wamc/local-wamc-1001469.mp3Springfield, MA – A co-chair of the Massachusetts State…
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By Paul Tuthillhttp://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/wamc/local-wamc-1001307.mp3Springfield, MA – Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick says…