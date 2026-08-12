Albany police arrest suspect in July shooting that injured 2

Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured two people over the July 4th weekend, the Albany Police Benevolent Association said in a Facebook post.

The police union said the suspect, a 17-year-old whose name was withheld due to his age, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his home Tuesday morning. The teen was reportedly charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well as weapon and stolen property possession charges.

The 17-year-old is accused of shooting at a group of people near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Quail Street the morning of July 6, injuring a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. Both victims were treated at the Albany Medical Center Hospital.

"Let this serve as another example to those who come into the City of Albany, particularly the Pine Hills community, intending to commit crimes or engage in disorderly behavior: our officers and detectives will continue to make arrests, recover illegal firearms, and aggressively pursue investigations until those responsible are held accountable," the PBA wrote in its post.

The Albany Police Department acknowledged having charged a 17-year-old with weapons possession in a release Wednesday. However, a spokesperson declined to comment further, citing an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Further July 4th weekend violence

The announcement comes about a month after police arrested Vance Mims Jr. for shooting and killing 39-year-old Iris Vazquez over the Independence Day weekend. Mims was the father of 17-year-old Vance Mims III, who was killed in a shooting during July 4 celebrations in 2025.

Vazquez’s murder was the result of an “ongoing interpersonal feud” that stemmed from the younger Mims' death, although Vazquez was not involved in that violence, Police Chief Brendan Cox said during a press conference last month.

Police have also announced an arrest in one of two non-fatal stabbing incidents from this year's Independence Day weekend.