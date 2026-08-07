Manhunt underway for Hudson Valley man wanted in connection to house fire, homicide

A manhunt is underway in Orange County for a man wanted in connection with a house fire and homicide Thursday night.

Thomas David Ryan is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police say the 32-year-old is 6-foot-2 and roughly 200 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of the Greenville Turnpike wearing black sweatpants and a black T-shirt. He is believed to be driving a gray Toyota Prius with New York plates, HNH-7671.

New York State Police said the fire at a house near the turnpike was deliberately set. One person was found dead inside the home. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said Ryan is known to frequent the Plattsburgh area in Clinton County. Anyone who comes into contact with Ryan is asked to dial 911 immediately.