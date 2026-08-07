© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.

Manhunt underway for Hudson Valley man wanted in connection to house fire, homicide

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published August 7, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT
New York state trooper cars (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC


New York state trooper cars (file)

A manhunt is underway in Orange County for a man wanted in connection with a house fire and homicide Thursday night.

Thomas David Ryan is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police say the 32-year-old is 6-foot-2 and roughly 200 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of the Greenville Turnpike wearing black sweatpants and a black T-shirt. He is believed to be driving a gray Toyota Prius with New York plates, HNH-7671.

New York State Police said the fire at a house near the turnpike was deliberately set. One person was found dead inside the home. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said Ryan is known to frequent the Plattsburgh area in Clinton County. Anyone who comes into contact with Ryan is asked to dial 911 immediately.
Tags
News Orange CountyNew York State Policehudson valleymanhuntGreenville Turnpike
WAMC News
See stories by WAMC News