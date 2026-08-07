Explosion that injured 2 Albany city workers came after gas leak at temporary pump

An explosion at the City of Albany’s Department of General Services headquarters that injured two city employees occurred shortly after a temporary gas pump started leaking, city officials announced Friday.

Investigators haven’t yet determined what caused the explosion.

“It’s very important to make sure that we take a complete and full look at all pieces of the investigation,” said Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox, whose department is among the agencies investigating the incident. “So, I’m not going to put a timeline on that. I want to make sure that the investigators from all of the agencies have the appropriate amount of time to look at all of the evidence.”

62-year-old Albany Fire Department Battalion Chief Wayne Brennan and a 48-year-old Department of General Services (DGS) supervisor, who was not identified at their family’s request,were severely injured in the explosion.

Brennan suffered second and third degree burns to a third of his body, Albany Fire Department Chief Joseph Gregory said.

Albany Fire Department Chief Joseph Gregory visited Brennan at the Westchester Medical Center, where he was airlifted after the explosion. Brennan suffered second and third degree burns to a third of his body and was responsive to conversation but unable to speak, Gregory said.

A visibly emotional Gregory thanked the community for the “immeasurable” support the Fire Department had received. He also commended the firefighters who controlled the fire in seven minutes and Brennan, who put in the initial call after being injured in the explosion.

“It’s hard enough to run into a situation like the one they encountered and work to save a stranger’s life,” Gregory said Friday. “But to show up at a scene of this magnitude and provide the life-saving care to your battalion chief, your brother firefighter, and another city employee is truly another level of public service.”

The injured DGS supervisor was originally treated at Albany Medical Center before being airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment.

DGS Commission Sergio Panunzio said the temporary gas pump had no reported issues before Tuesday afternoon. He added that he filled up at the pump the morning before the explosion.

“I mean these containers are used in construction sites all over America. They’re safe,” Panunzio said. “Obviously the more you use something, the more wear and tear. Obviously, that happens. But again, it’s an ongoing investigation. I can’t stress that anymore. You know, it’s speculative right now.”

Work on a permanent gas station at DGS Headquarters is almost complete but was held up by software issues, Panunzio said.

The Albany Police Department and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control are leading the investigation, Cox said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is also investigating, as are several state agencies: the Department of Environmental Conversation, the Department of Labor and the Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau.

“The expansion of the investigation will allow investigators to continue a methodical review of all aspects of the incident, including mechanical, environmental, and human factors that need to be understood, so that we can have a full picture of what caused the explosion,” Cox said.

