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Montreal man found guilty of 2025 murder of daughter in Adirondacks

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published August 10, 2026 at 4:24 PM EDT
Luciano Frattolin arrives at Essex County Court in Elizabethtown, New York, on Thursday, July 23, 2026, for his trial in the 2025 killing of his 9-year-old daughter Melina.
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Luciano Frattolin arrives at Essex County Court in Elizabethtown, New York, on Thursday, July 23, 2026, for his trial in the 2025 killing of his 9-year-old daughter Melina.

An Essex County jury found Luciano Frattolin guilty Monday of killing his 9-year-old daughter last summer and leaving her body in an Adirondack pond.

New York State Police said Frattolin and his daughter Melina traveled from Montreal into the United States for vacation on July 11, 2025. An Amber Alert was initially sent out on the night of July 20, 2025, after Frattolin reported that his daughter had been abducted near Northway Exit 22 in Lake George.

Police eventually discovered the girl's body in a Ticonderoga pond. An autopsy revealed she died of asphyxia due to drowning, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Frattolin was arrested after they determined he had lied about her kidnapping. He was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.

Frattolin is set to be sentenced on Oct. 14
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