Montreal man found guilty of 2025 murder of daughter in Adirondacks

An Essex County jury found Luciano Frattolin guilty Monday of killing his 9-year-old daughter last summer and leaving her body in an Adirondack pond.

New York State Police said Frattolin and his daughter Melina traveled from Montreal into the United States for vacation on July 11, 2025. An Amber Alert was initially sent out on the night of July 20, 2025, after Frattolin reported that his daughter had been abducted near Northway Exit 22 in Lake George.

Police eventually discovered the girl's body in a Ticonderoga pond. An autopsy revealed she died of asphyxia due to drowning, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Frattolin was arrested after they determined he had lied about her kidnapping. He was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.

Frattolin is set to be sentenced on Oct. 14