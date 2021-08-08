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More than 200 rivers and streams in Alaska have exhibited bright orange plumes in the water. Since 2019, researchers have found that the water was even more acidic and metallic than the water that leaches from metal mines. Many of these rivers and streams are within national parks and preserves, so these are pristine watersheds, not places where mining activities took place.
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For decades, Dick Conant paddled the rivers of America, covering the Mississippi, Yellowstone, Ohio, Hudson, as well as innumerable smaller tributaries. These solo excursions were epic feats of planning, perseverance, and physical courage. At the same time, Conant collected people wherever he went, creating a vast network of friends and acquaintances who would forever remember this brilliant and charming man even after a single meeting.Ben McGrath, a staff writer at The New Yorker, was one of those people. In 2014 he met Conant by chance just north of New York City as Conant paddled down the Hudson, headed for Florida. McGrath wrote a widely read article about their encounter, and when Conant’s canoe washed up a few months later, without any sign of his body, McGrath set out to find the people whose lives Conant had touched–to capture a remarkable life lived far outside the staid confines of modern existence.His book is "Riverman: An American Odyssey."
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Mark Arax is from a Californian family of Central Valley farmers, a writer with deep ties to the land who has watched the battles over water intensify…
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It’s as far north as you can get in New York, and it will soon be under new leadership.The 2,200-person village of Rouses Point abuts the Quebec border.…
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A state assemblyman says he's concerned that a planned casino in Schenectady could place financial burdens on a neighboring town.Assemblyman James Tedisco…
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The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources says the emergency rules that allowed people to work in the state's rivers and streams to help clean up after…