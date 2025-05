In 2014, NPR’s Tiny Desk debuted its Tiny Desk Contest, giving amateur artists a chance to step into the spotlight of the well-known venue. WAMC is highlighting some hopefuls from our region. First we hear from Tori Christie of toriendofstory, an Indie/ R&B pop band from Albany, and Luke Wygodny of The Heartstrings Project, based in Cold Spring, New York. These interviews are a part of a WAMC series to highlight local entrants in NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest.

Listen • 15:29