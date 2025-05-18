WAMC's Local Favorites from the NPR Tiny Desk Contest: Enjoyous and Soil & Soul

NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest has concluded. This year’s winner is Ruby Ibarra, a Filipino rapper, spoken word artist and director from California. Ibarra will perform at the coveted Washington D.C. studio and tour 10 cities with NPR music this summer.

NPR debuted its Tiny Desk Contest, which gives amateur artists a chance to step into the spotlight, more than a decade ago. The concerts, which have become a viral stop for many top acts, are performed in a cramped space filled with records, trinkets, and books.



WAMC is taking the opportunity to highlighting some entrants from our region. In today's segment, first we hear from Enjoyous, an Albany-based band, and Lisa Pellegrino of Soil & Soul. I began by asking each artist to introduce themselves to our audience.

Enjoyous is a band based out of Albany. It’s members includes Andy Purrott, Brian Farrell, David MacLeod, Debbie Reep MacLeod, and Michael Strich.

Next, we hear from Lisa Pellegrino of Newburgh’s Soil & Soul.

Submissions by Enjoyous and Soil & Soul are part of a WAMC series to highlight local entrants in NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest.