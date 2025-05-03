© 2025
Midday Magazine

WAMC's Local Favorites from the NPR Tiny Desk Contest: toriendofstory and The Heartstrings Project

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published May 3, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT
NPR

In 2014, NPR’s Tiny Desk debuted its Tiny Desk Contest, giving amateur artists a chance to step into the spotlight of the well-known venue. Videos of the concerts in a cramped space filled with records, trinkets, books, and even Chappell Roan’s wig have become a viral stop for many top acts.

Previous winners include The Philharmonik, Little Moon, Alisa Amador. Of thousands of entries submitted each year, only one winner is selected to perform at the Washington D.C. studio and tour 10 cities with NPR Music. The winner will be announced May 13th. In the meantime, WAMC is highlighting some hopefuls from our region. First we hear from Tori Christie of toriendofstory, an Indie/ R&B pop band from Albany, and Luke Wygodny of The Heartstrings Project, based in Cold Spring, New York. I began by asking each artist or band to introduce themselves to our audience.

These interviews are a part of a WAMC series to highlight local entrants in NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
