WAMC's Local Favorites from the NPR Tiny Desk Contest: Michael Holt and Jack Weisberg

More than a decade ago, NPR debuted its Tiny Desk Contest, giving amateur artists a chance to step into the spotlight of the well-known venue. Videos of the concerts in a cramped space filled with records, trinkets, and books have become a viral stop for many top acts.

Previous winners include The Philharmonik and Little Moon. Of thousands of entries submitted each year, only one winner is selected to perform at the Washington D.C. studio and tour 10 cities with NPR Music. The winner will be announced Tuesday. In the meantime, WAMC is highlighting some hopefuls from our region. In today's segment, first we hear from Michael Holt, a singer/songwriter from Colonie, and Jack Weisberg of Delmar. I began by asking each artist to introduce themselves to our audience:

Submissions by Mike Holt and Jack Weisberg are part of a WAMC series to highlight local entrants in NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest. The winner will be announced Tuesday. You can find earlier segments at wamc.org.