Midday Magazine

WAMC's Local Favorites from the NPR Tiny Desk Contest: Cassandra Frake and the Bluestone Quarry band

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published May 10, 2025 at 9:22 AM EDT
NPR Tiny Desk Contest banner
NPR
NPR Tiny Desk Contest banner

In 2014, NPR’s Tiny Desk debuted its Tiny Desk Contest, giving amateur artists a chance to step into the spotlight of the well-known venue. Videos of the concerts in a cramped space filled with records, trinkets, and books have become a viral stop for many top acts.

Previous winners include The Philharmonik, Little Moon, Alisa Amador. Of thousands of entries submitted each year, only one winner is selected to perform at the Washington D.C. studio and tour 10 cities with NPR Music. The winner will be announced Tuesday. In the meantime, WAMC is highlighting some hopefuls from our region. First we hear from Cassandra Frank, a singer/songwriter from Poughkeepsie, and Chloe Cannon, Charlie Thurman, and Riley Packer of the Bluestone Quarry band of Woodstock. I began by asking each artist to introduce themselves to our audience.

These interviews are a part of a WAMC series to highlight local entrants in NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest. The winner will be announced Tuesday. You can find earlier segments at wamc.org.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons
