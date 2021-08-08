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Andrew Sean Greer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Less, returns with 'Villa Coco,' a witty and warmhearted novel set in the hills of Tuscany.The story follows a drifting young American who takes a job with the eccentric Baronessa Coco and soon finds himself tangled in romance, old secrets, impossible errands, and one final quest for lost love.
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Andrew Sean Greer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Less, returns with 'Villa Coco,' a witty and warmhearted novel set in the hills of Tuscany.The story follows a drifting young American who takes a job with the eccentric Baronessa Coco and soon finds himself tangled in romance, old secrets, impossible errands, and one final quest for lost love.
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Luca Vignelli reflects on his parents, Massimo and Lella Vignelli—legendary designers who created everything from furniture to typefaces, including the bold 1972 New York City subway map. Though initially hated and quickly withdrawn, the MTA has now revived the map, slightly revised, offering rare good news in tough times. “It was a diagram, not a map,” Luca explains. Speaking from Nerano, Italy, he shares insights into their legacy, their philosophy, and why they never saw themselves as artists.
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Brian Selznick is a Caldecott Medalist for his # 1 New York Times bestseller, "The Invention of Hugo Cabret." His latest, "Run Away with Me," is his debut Young Adult novel. It weaves words and illustration to tell the story of a transformative love.
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Chef Ric Orlando is a font of knowledge about a great many subjects. And today's topic is very much in his comfort zone. We'll talk Italian food and culture! Ray Graf hosts.
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Donna Leon’s Guido Brunetti mystery novels explore myriad social issues facing the city of Venice, with Venetian architecture, language and food taking…
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Unfolding over decades, Lisa Scottoline’s new novel "Eternal" is a saga of loyalty and loss, family and food, love and hate - all set in one of the…
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In his many years as a commissario, Guido Brunetti has seen all manner of crime and known intuitively how to navigate the various pathways in his native…
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Best-selling author Russell Shorto never thought to write about his own past. He grew up knowing his grandfather and namesake was a small-town mob boss…
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The coronavirus pandemic spans oceans. And one state legislature employee in the Hudson Valley not only worries about her family and friends in the…