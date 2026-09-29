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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Air conditioning in Italy

By Randy Simon
Published September 29, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Alex Costin
/
Flickr

Italians have long resisted using air conditioning in their homes and businesses. They viewed it as a threat to their health. A research article published in 2023 even cited air conditioning as causing so-called sick building syndrome, absenteeism from work, and a variety of respiratory ailments. Many Italians believe that “a blast of air” can cause headaches, muscle cramps, and neck pain.

Medical science is not entirely contrary to the Italian distaste for air conditioning. Air conditioning can dry out sinuses, causing sore throats, runny noses, or headaches. But too much heat is even a bigger problem, and air conditioning can be essential.

Like much of Europe, Italy has been experiencing steadily rising temperatures. This past August was the hottest on record and September has continued the heat. The continuing bout of heatwaves has been forcing a cultural shift. In a country where summer usually meant opening windows, running fans, and dining a fresco, air conditioning has been on the rise.

In 2013, only 30% of Italian households had installed air conditioning. By 2024, the last year for which data is available, the number had grown to 56%.Over those 11 years, Italy’s average August temperature rose more than 10%. Italian households spent an average of 25% more on energy bills this summer compared with 2021.

Air conditioning has consequences for the environment and taxes electricity grids. Better insulation, tree planting, and other strategies can reduce the amount of air conditioning needed. But in a warming Italy, AC is becoming increasingly common.

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References:
Many Italians Long Resisted Air-Conditioning. Then Europe Got Hotter.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentItalyAir ConditioningHeatEurope
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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