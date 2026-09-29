Air conditioning in Italy

Italians have long resisted using air conditioning in their homes and businesses. They viewed it as a threat to their health. A research article published in 2023 even cited air conditioning as causing so-called sick building syndrome, absenteeism from work, and a variety of respiratory ailments. Many Italians believe that “a blast of air” can cause headaches, muscle cramps, and neck pain.

Medical science is not entirely contrary to the Italian distaste for air conditioning. Air conditioning can dry out sinuses, causing sore throats, runny noses, or headaches. But too much heat is even a bigger problem, and air conditioning can be essential.

Like much of Europe, Italy has been experiencing steadily rising temperatures. This past August was the hottest on record and September has continued the heat. The continuing bout of heatwaves has been forcing a cultural shift. In a country where summer usually meant opening windows, running fans, and dining a fresco, air conditioning has been on the rise.

In 2013, only 30% of Italian households had installed air conditioning. By 2024, the last year for which data is available, the number had grown to 56%.Over those 11 years, Italy’s average August temperature rose more than 10%. Italian households spent an average of 25% more on energy bills this summer compared with 2021.

Air conditioning has consequences for the environment and taxes electricity grids. Better insulation, tree planting, and other strategies can reduce the amount of air conditioning needed. But in a warming Italy, AC is becoming increasingly common.

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Many Italians Long Resisted Air-Conditioning. Then Europe Got Hotter.