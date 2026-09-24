Midterm Election Coverage 2026
From affordability to artificial intelligence, so many issues will help shape this year’s midterm elections. WAMC is clued into all of it. Welcome to the digital hub of the discussions driving the races that matter most to you. And to find out where you can cast your ballot, visit vote.org.
New York Midterms
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Both candidates for New York's 18th Congressional district said the other's campaign attacks on their children and old social media accounts are "beyond the pale."
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WAMC spoke with Sullivan County residents at Stewart's about how they're feeling about the cost of energy as the war in Iran continues.
Massachusetts Midterms
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WAMC’s David Guistina in conversation with Kevin Moran, Executive Editor of The Berkshire Eagle about a case transfer within the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
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This November, Massachusetts residents will have a choice between incumbent Democratic Governor Maura Healey and her well-funded Republican opponent: Mike Minogue – a former medical device company CEO and longtime party donor.
Vermont Midterms
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A new poll released by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center indicates a tight race for Vermont’s governor
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A Republican candidate has stepped forward to challenge the incumbent Chittenden County state’s attorney