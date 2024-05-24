© 2024
Vox Pop

Food Friday 5/24/24: Italian food with Chef Ric Orlando

Published May 24, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Ric Orlando displays a dish of food in WAMC's Studio A
Chef Ric Orlando

Chef Ric Orlando is a font of knowledge about a great many subjects. And today's topic is very much in his comfort zone. We'll talk Italian food and culture! Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, just give us a call at show time, 2pm. 1-800-348-2551. You may also email voxpop@wamc.org.

Ric Orlando is the owner of the Ric-Ter Scale Brand, makers of "Ric Orlando’s Best" line of Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce and Custom Spice Rubs including the legendary Purple Haze Psychedelic Hot Sauce.

Ric is a chef/instructor for not-for-profits in the Capitol Region and Kingston area. He writes a monthly column in Santé Food and Wine Magazine. And he hosts monthly pop up dinners all over the region

Ric Orlando hosts small groups small groups on immersive food, farm, wine and culture tours of Sicily and New Orleans.

