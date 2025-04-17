The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, and Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI Jim Hendler.We are also joined by college students from RPI:Marko Vucinic – Sophomore – Psychological Science Sanay Tralshawala – Senior – Mechanical Engineering Sophia Acquisto – Science and Technology Studies (a former elementary school teacher who has now become a grad student)

Listen • 1:30:49