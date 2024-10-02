Remembering Pete Rose

Not to state the obvious, but it’s human nature to say nice things about someone right after they pass away. It’s kind of the cornerstone of the eulogy, which is basically like the greatest hits album of anyone’s life. This is true even for people who maybe don’t warrant such accolades, or folks who maybe you didn’t like so much. It’s surprisingly not uncommon to hear people give high praise to someone they spent most of their life resenting.

So, it shouldn’t be all that surprising to see such positive sentiment around the passing of Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time hit leader who is perhaps best remembered for being banned from baseball for life for gambling on baseball while he was a manager. Rose, who died at 83, spent the majority of his baseball afterlife first disputing these claims then, after admitting the crime in 2004, lobbying to get back in the sport and, most importantly, the Hall of Fame. He also spent a whole lot of time at appearances and memorabilia shows, which I’m sure helped sustain his livelihood outside of the sport’s paywall. He was often – no, usually contentious, unforgiving, dishonest, egocentric, and basically a jerk. There’s also been recent allegations of sexual misconduct while he was a player and a long list of times he’s lashed out because someone has dared to do their job and ask him difficult questions about his long list of transgressions. So basically, minus the 4,256 hits, there’s not a lot of good things to say in his passing. And I apologize for the insensitivity and do realize that every death leave behind grieving family and friends. But as for a post-mortem, Pete Rose simply wasn’t a great guy.

But yet, and this is highly unscientific, my social media feeds saw a whole lot of positive sentiment towards Rose this week. And television packages highlighted tributes from fans and former players. Even Donald Trump used this moment to lobby for Rose to get into the Hall, perhaps more keenly aware than anyone of famous figures with deeply flawed character. Some of it was nuanced, but a lot of it less so. As if either his athletic body of work made up for his personal failings or that the later was either unimportant or uncredible. For someone who spent decades on the outs in life, he did get a whole lot of love in death.

As much as this speaks to our difficult relationship as humans with living and death, it also talks to our complicated understanding of sports heroes and legends. Moreso than virtually any figures in contemporary society, famous athletes are most distinguished and remembered for their accomplishments on the field, especially if they rose to either great highs or lows. For example, another famous athlete, basketball player Dikembe Mutombo, also passed last week. He wasn’t as prominent a star as Rose, but he did lead a notable life of service and generosity. Yet what he’s most remembered for is his shot blocking prowess and that he’d wag his finger at opposing players after a block. And when you ask someone about any player after they retire, it’s fairly common to say either, that guy was great, or, he was a bum. Athletes are less complete humans than composites images of their life on the field or court, with few exceptions. And when someone who was so spectacular on the field is so miserable off it – like Pete Rose – it’s really tough to put their life in perspective, especially when it’s over.

So what should we say or think about Pete Rose in passing? He was a great baseball player. He gambled and lied about it repeatedly, challenging anyone who dared to tell the truth. He showed no guilt for a relationship with an underaged female while he was a player. And he only seemed to show remorse for his behaviors when it seemed like the only pathway to getting what he wanted. That’s pretty much it. And like everyone who passes on, I’m sure his family will miss him very much – and for that, I’m sorry.

Not long before Rose passed away, he sarcastically asked if baseball was waiting until he was dead to put him in the Hall. It was his way of taking a stab at the sport and its commissioner for not giving him what he wanted. It was also a pretty good summary statement of who he was. And while he won’t likely enter the Hall even now, perhaps he can take solace in knowing people seem far more complimentary after he’s gone.

Keith Strudler is the Dean of the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him at @KeithStrudler

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.