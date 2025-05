We R In Control

Neil Young

Trans

Rainbow

Teruo Nakamura and the Rising Sun

Manhattan Special

Diurnal

Elliott Sharp

No Age: A Compilation of SST Instrumental Music

Out In The Woods

Leon Russell

The Carney

Dancing Late at Night

Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers

Modern Lovers '88

Lost & Found/Swanee

Natural Child

Be M' Guest

The Motivator

T. Rex

Electric Warrior

Afraid

Nico

Live at the Library Theatre 1980

The Narrow Way

Pink Floyd

Umma Gumma