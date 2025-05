Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025:

Let’s Move to the Country

Smog

Knock Knock

Measure Up

Tom Tom Club

Close to the Bone

Video Life/Radio Times

Chris Spedding

Guitar Graffiti

Mirror

Emily A. Sprague

Hill, Flower, Fog

Forest Flower – Sunrise/Forest Flower – Sunset

Chico Hamilton

Man From Two Worlds

Devon Jean/Spring Rain

Rudolph Johnson

Spring Rain

Outside of That/Bleeding Hearted Blues

Bessie Smith

World’s Greatest Blues Singer