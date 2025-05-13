WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/10/25

Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 10th, 2025:

Back of a Car

Big Star

Radio City

Urbana's Too Dark

Braid

Frame and Canvas

Take it and Smile

Cut Worms

Cut Worms

My Stove's on Fire

Robert Lester Folsom

Music and Dreams

Ashes to Ashes

David Bowie

Scary Monsters

Krautrock

Faust

Faust IV

Not Not Not

Kate NV

Room for the Moon

Energy Fools the Magician/King's Lead Hat

Brian Eno

Before and After Science

Obstacle 1

Interpol

Turn on the Bright Lights

Meu Mar

Kikagaku Moyo

Kumoyo Island