Arts & Culture
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/10/25

By Lucas Willard
Published May 13, 2025 at 9:55 AM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 10th, 2025:

Back of a Car
Big Star
Radio City

Urbana's Too Dark
Braid
Frame and Canvas

Take it and Smile
Cut Worms
Cut Worms

My Stove's on Fire
Robert Lester Folsom
Music and Dreams

Ashes to Ashes
David Bowie
Scary Monsters

Krautrock
Faust
Faust IV

Not Not Not
Kate NV
Room for the Moon

Energy Fools the Magician/King's Lead Hat
Brian Eno
Before and After Science

Obstacle 1
Interpol
Turn on the Bright Lights

Meu Mar
Kikagaku Moyo
Kumoyo Island

WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard
