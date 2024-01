Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 27th, 2024:

Grown Up Calls

Toro Y Moi

Anything In Return

Burning Fire

Jr. Thomas and the Volcanoes

Beware

Carrie Lee

J.B. Lenoir

Natural Man

Graceland

Paul Simon

Graceland

Everything Merges with the Night/Spirits Drifting

Brian Eno

Another Green World

Sen Yen for 30 min of Violin

Exek

Advertise Here

Henchlock

Thee Oh Sees

Face Stabber