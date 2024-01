Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 13th, 2024:

Shake Some Action

Flamin' Groovies

Shake Some Action

Kicked It In the Sun

Built To Spill

Perfect From Now On

The Daily Heavy

The Oh Sees

Face Stabber

Conercierto de Aranjuez

Jim Hall

Concierto

A Song of Uranus

John Handy

Projections