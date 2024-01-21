© 2024
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/20/24

By Lucas Willard
Published January 21, 2024 at 11:25 AM EST
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 20th, 2024:

Nothing More to Say
The Frightnrs
Nothing More to Say

Easy Way
Built to Spill
Perfect From Now On

She Caught the Katy and Left Me a Mule to Ride
Taj Mahal
The Natch'l Blues

Ride a White Swan/Debora
T. Rex
Ride a White Swan

Free
Kara Jackson
Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?

Benimle Oynar Mısın
Bülent
Benimle Oynar Mısın

Sunny Side of Life
Blue Sky Boys
Sunny Side of Life

Carried Away
Television
Adventure

Space Man/Hold On, Help is On The Way
Aaron Neville
Tell It Like It Is

Copper Kettle
Nora Brown & Stephanie Coleman
Lady of the Lake

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
