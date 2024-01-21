WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/20/24
Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 20th, 2024:
Nothing More to Say
The Frightnrs
Nothing More to Say
Easy Way
Built to Spill
Perfect From Now On
She Caught the Katy and Left Me a Mule to Ride
Taj Mahal
The Natch'l Blues
Ride a White Swan/Debora
T. Rex
Ride a White Swan
Free
Kara Jackson
Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?
Benimle Oynar Mısın
Bülent
Benimle Oynar Mısın
Sunny Side of Life
Blue Sky Boys
Sunny Side of Life
Carried Away
Television
Adventure
Space Man/Hold On, Help is On The Way
Aaron Neville
Tell It Like It Is
Copper Kettle
Nora Brown & Stephanie Coleman
Lady of the Lake