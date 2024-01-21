WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/20/24

Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 20th, 2024:

Nothing More to Say

The Frightnrs

Nothing More to Say

Easy Way

Built to Spill

Perfect From Now On

She Caught the Katy and Left Me a Mule to Ride

Taj Mahal

The Natch'l Blues

Ride a White Swan/Debora

T. Rex

Ride a White Swan

Free

Kara Jackson

Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?

Benimle Oynar Mısın

Bülent

Benimle Oynar Mısın

Sunny Side of Life

Blue Sky Boys

Sunny Side of Life

Carried Away

Television

Adventure

Space Man/Hold On, Help is On The Way

Aaron Neville

Tell It Like It Is

Copper Kettle

Nora Brown & Stephanie Coleman

Lady of the Lake