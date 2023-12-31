WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/30/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 30th, 2023:

Good Laugh Mun

Flamin' Groovies

Now!

One of the Boys

Mott the Hoople

All the Young Dudes

Letter

Dehd

Flower of Devotion

Ode to Billie Joe

Bobby Gentry

Ode to Billie Joe

All Tomorrow's Parties/Valley of the Kings

Nico

Live at the Library Theatre '80

Someone's Sleeping

John Phillips

John Phillips

That's the Way the World Goes Round

John Prine

Bruised Orange

Application/Apparatus

Parquet Courts

Sympathy for Life

It's My Life

Talk Talk

It's My Life

"Hi, Mr. Logan"/Beach Bump

Baby Ford

'Ooo' The World Of Baby Ford