Arts & Culture
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/30/23

By Lucas Willard
Published December 31, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 30th, 2023:

Good Laugh Mun
Flamin' Groovies
Now!

One of the Boys
Mott the Hoople
All the Young Dudes

Letter
Dehd
Flower of Devotion

Ode to Billie Joe
Bobby Gentry
Ode to Billie Joe

All Tomorrow's Parties/Valley of the Kings
Nico
Live at the Library Theatre '80

Someone's Sleeping
John Phillips
John Phillips

That's the Way the World Goes Round
John Prine
Bruised Orange

Application/Apparatus
Parquet Courts
Sympathy for Life

It's My Life
Talk Talk
It's My Life

"Hi, Mr. Logan"/Beach Bump
Baby Ford
'Ooo' The World Of Baby Ford

Tags
WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
