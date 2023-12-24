WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/23/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023:

Blue Xmas (To Whom It May Concern)

Miles Davis ft. Bob Dorough

Jingle Bell Jazz

Blue Christmas

Ernest Tubb

Blue Christmas

There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays

Leon Redbone

Christmas Island

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

John Fahey

Christmas Guitar Volume One

Pretty Paper

Willie Nelson

Pretty Paper

Ski Patrol

John Cale

The Island Years

Little Drummer Boy

Delicate Steve

The Christmas Album

Christmas Wrapping

The Waitresses

A Christmas Record

Christmas on Riverside Drive

August Darnell

A Christmas Record

The following songs taken from album Happy Holiday with Frank and Bing, by Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby (side one)

Merry Xmas to You

Jingle Bells

Deck the Halls

God Rest You Merry Gentlemen (ft. Chrous)

HARK the Herald Angels (ft. Chorus)

It Came Upon a Midnite Clear (ft. Chorus)

Away In a Manger

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer