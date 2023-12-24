WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/23/23
Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023:
Blue Xmas (To Whom It May Concern)
Miles Davis ft. Bob Dorough
Jingle Bell Jazz
Blue Christmas
Ernest Tubb
Blue Christmas
There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays
Leon Redbone
Christmas Island
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
John Fahey
Christmas Guitar Volume One
Pretty Paper
Willie Nelson
Pretty Paper
Ski Patrol
John Cale
The Island Years
Little Drummer Boy
Delicate Steve
The Christmas Album
Christmas Wrapping
The Waitresses
A Christmas Record
Christmas on Riverside Drive
August Darnell
A Christmas Record
The following songs taken from album Happy Holiday with Frank and Bing, by Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby (side one)
Merry Xmas to You
Jingle Bells
Deck the Halls
God Rest You Merry Gentlemen (ft. Chrous)
HARK the Herald Angels (ft. Chorus)
It Came Upon a Midnite Clear (ft. Chorus)
Away In a Manger
O Little Town of Bethlehem
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer