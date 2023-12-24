© 2023
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/23/23

By Lucas Willard
Published December 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023:

Blue Xmas (To Whom It May Concern)
Miles Davis ft. Bob Dorough
Jingle Bell Jazz

Blue Christmas
Ernest Tubb
Blue Christmas

There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays
Leon Redbone
Christmas Island

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
John Fahey
Christmas Guitar Volume One

Pretty Paper
Willie Nelson
Pretty Paper

Ski Patrol
John Cale
The Island Years

Little Drummer Boy
Delicate Steve
The Christmas Album

Christmas Wrapping
The Waitresses
A Christmas Record

Christmas on Riverside Drive
August Darnell
A Christmas Record

The following songs taken from album Happy Holiday with Frank and Bing, by Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby (side one)

Merry Xmas to You

Jingle Bells

Deck the Halls

God Rest You Merry Gentlemen (ft. Chrous)

HARK the Herald Angels (ft. Chorus)

It Came Upon a Midnite Clear (ft. Chorus)

Away In a Manger

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

 

WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
