WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/9/23
Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 9th, 2023:
Like Flies on Sherbert
Alex Chilton
Like Flies on Sherbert
Ocean Rain
Echo & the Bunnymen
Ocean Rain
Id'ed
Exek
Blue Mountain Road
Florist
If Blue Could Be Happiness
Moonlight in Glory
Brian Eno & David Byrne
My Life in the Bush of Ghosts
Heaven Must Be a Beautiful Place
Isaiah Owens
You Without Sin Cast the First Stone
I Was the One
Elvis Presley
I Was the One
I Feel Fine
Everyone Everywhere
Everyone Everywhere
Tonight's the Night
Neil Young
Live Rust
The Stars are Projectors/Wild Packs of Family Dogs
Modest Mouse
The Moon and Antarctica