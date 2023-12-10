© 2023
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/9/23

By Lucas Willard
Published December 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST
Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 9th, 2023:

Like Flies on Sherbert
Alex Chilton
Like Flies on Sherbert

Ocean Rain
Echo & the Bunnymen
Ocean Rain

Id'ed
Exek
Blue Mountain Road
Florist
If Blue Could Be Happiness

Moonlight in Glory
Brian Eno & David Byrne
My Life in the Bush of Ghosts

Heaven Must Be a Beautiful Place
Isaiah Owens
You Without Sin Cast the First Stone

I Was the One
Elvis Presley
I Was the One

I Feel Fine
Everyone Everywhere
Everyone Everywhere

Tonight's the Night
Neil Young
Live Rust

The Stars are Projectors/Wild Packs of Family Dogs
Modest Mouse
The Moon and Antarctica

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
