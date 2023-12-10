WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/9/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 9th, 2023:

Like Flies on Sherbert

Alex Chilton

Like Flies on Sherbert

Ocean Rain

Echo & the Bunnymen

Ocean Rain

Id'ed

Exek

Blue Mountain Road

Florist

If Blue Could Be Happiness

Moonlight in Glory

Brian Eno & David Byrne

My Life in the Bush of Ghosts

Heaven Must Be a Beautiful Place

Isaiah Owens

You Without Sin Cast the First Stone

I Was the One

Elvis Presley

I Was the One

I Feel Fine

Everyone Everywhere

Everyone Everywhere

Tonight's the Night

Neil Young

Live Rust

The Stars are Projectors/Wild Packs of Family Dogs

Modest Mouse

The Moon and Antarctica