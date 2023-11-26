© 2023
WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/25/23

By Lucas Willard
Published November 26, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 25th, 2023:

I Woke Up Crying
Lonesome Sundown
Lonesome Sundown

Let's Rock/Let Jah Arise
Justin Hines and the Dominoes
Just In Time

Rock & Roll Again
Donald Byrd
Stepping Into Tomorrow

Box of Rain
Grateful Dead
American Beauty

Ballad of the Texas King/I'll Never Make It
Cut Worms
Cut Worms

You Make Me Feel So Young
Chet Baker
It Could Happen To You

Cross My Heart
Johnny Ace
Memorial Album

Gamblin' Charley
Michael Hurley
Ancestral Swamp

Before You Begin
Sequoyah Murray
Before You Begin

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
