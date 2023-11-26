WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/25/23
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 25th, 2023:
I Woke Up Crying
Lonesome Sundown
Lonesome Sundown
Let's Rock/Let Jah Arise
Justin Hines and the Dominoes
Just In Time
Rock & Roll Again
Donald Byrd
Stepping Into Tomorrow
Box of Rain
Grateful Dead
American Beauty
Ballad of the Texas King/I'll Never Make It
Cut Worms
Cut Worms
You Make Me Feel So Young
Chet Baker
It Could Happen To You
Cross My Heart
Johnny Ace
Memorial Album
Gamblin' Charley
Michael Hurley
Ancestral Swamp
Before You Begin
Sequoyah Murray
Before You Begin