WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/25/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 25th, 2023:

I Woke Up Crying

Lonesome Sundown

Lonesome Sundown

Let's Rock/Let Jah Arise

Justin Hines and the Dominoes

Just In Time

Rock & Roll Again

Donald Byrd

Stepping Into Tomorrow

Box of Rain

Grateful Dead

American Beauty

Ballad of the Texas King/I'll Never Make It

Cut Worms

Cut Worms

You Make Me Feel So Young

Chet Baker

It Could Happen To You

Cross My Heart

Johnny Ace

Memorial Album

Gamblin' Charley

Michael Hurley

Ancestral Swamp

Before You Begin

Sequoyah Murray

Before You Begin