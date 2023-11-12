WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/11/23
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 11th, 2023:
Another Day
The Lost Days
In the Store
Drag Days
Guided By Voices
Under the Bushes Under the Stars
Future Days
Can
Future Days
Pledging My Love/Don't You Know
Johnny Ace
Memorial Album
Smokey Put the Sweat on Me
Kris Kristofferson
Border Lored
Ghost Ship
Cory Hanson
Western Cum
Free
Cat Power
You Are Free
Ex-Spectator
Fugazi
The Argument
Freight Train Metaphor/Up With a Twist
Del Paxton
Auto Locator
Parapet/Star Game
@
Mind Palace Music
Breast of Glass
Jake Xerxes Fussell
Good and Green Again