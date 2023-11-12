WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/11/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 11th, 2023:

Another Day

The Lost Days

In the Store

Drag Days

Guided By Voices

Under the Bushes Under the Stars

Future Days

Can

Future Days

Pledging My Love/Don't You Know

Johnny Ace

Memorial Album

Smokey Put the Sweat on Me

Kris Kristofferson

Border Lored

Ghost Ship

Cory Hanson

Western Cum

Free

Cat Power

You Are Free

Ex-Spectator

Fugazi

The Argument

Freight Train Metaphor/Up With a Twist

Del Paxton

Auto Locator

Parapet/Star Game

@

Mind Palace Music

Breast of Glass

Jake Xerxes Fussell

Good and Green Again