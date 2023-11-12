© 2023
WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/11/23

By Lucas Willard
Published November 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 11th, 2023:

Another Day
The Lost Days
In the Store

Drag Days
Guided By Voices
Under the Bushes Under the Stars

Future Days
Can
Future Days

Pledging My Love/Don't You Know
Johnny Ace
Memorial Album

Smokey Put the Sweat on Me
Kris Kristofferson
Border Lored

Ghost Ship
Cory Hanson
Western Cum

Free
Cat Power
You Are Free

Ex-Spectator
Fugazi
The Argument

Freight Train Metaphor/Up With a Twist
Del Paxton
Auto Locator

Parapet/Star Game
@
Mind Palace Music

Breast of Glass
Jake Xerxes Fussell
Good and Green Again

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
