© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/4/23

By Lucas Willard
Published November 5, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 4th, 2023:

Chemtrails
Beck
Chemtrails (single)

Up on the Sun/Maiden's Milk
Meat Puppets
Up on the Sun

Trouble is a Lonesome Town
Lee Hazelwood
Trouble is a Lonesome Town

Sugar Magnoia/Mr. Charlie
Grateful Dead
Europe '72

Phyliss
Apollo Sunshine
Apollos Sunshine

Saucers
Cha Wailey Routa
Mad Mike Monsters Vol. 1

Red Hot
Billy Lee Riley
Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings

Rock Boppin' Baby
Edwin Bruce
Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings

That'll Be the Day/Louie Louie
Flamin' Groovies
Still Shakin'

Tags
WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Stay Connected
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More