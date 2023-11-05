WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/4/23
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 4th, 2023:
Chemtrails
Beck
Chemtrails (single)
Up on the Sun/Maiden's Milk
Meat Puppets
Up on the Sun
Trouble is a Lonesome Town
Lee Hazelwood
Trouble is a Lonesome Town
Sugar Magnoia/Mr. Charlie
Grateful Dead
Europe '72
Phyliss
Apollo Sunshine
Apollos Sunshine
Saucers
Cha Wailey Routa
Mad Mike Monsters Vol. 1
Red Hot
Billy Lee Riley
Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings
Rock Boppin' Baby
Edwin Bruce
Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings
That'll Be the Day/Louie Louie
Flamin' Groovies
Still Shakin'