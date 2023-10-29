WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/28/23

Playlist as aired on October 28th, 2023:

Spooky

Percy Sledge

Take Time to Know Her

Avoiding the Light

Buzz Kull

New Kind of Cross

Creature from the Black Leather Lagoon

The Cramps

Stay Sick!

You're Dead

Norma Tanega

Walkin' My Cat Named Dog

Halloween Parade

Lou Reed

New York

Walkin' After Midnight

Patsy Cline

Showcase

Tracksuit Minotaur

Hologram Teen

Between the Funk and the Fear

Psycho

The Sonics

Mad Mike Monsters Vol. 1

I See Bones

Allan Sherman

My Son the Nut

Goo Goo Muck

Ronnie Cook

Mad Mike Monsters Vol. 1

Cat Black

T. Rex

Ride a White Swan

Haunted House

Leon Redbone

On the Track

Release the Bats

The Birthday Party

Release the Bats

Bewitched

Candlemass

Nightfall

Halloween sounds sourced from Walt Disney's Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House.