Arts & Culture
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/28/23

By Lucas Willard
Published October 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on October 28th, 2023:

Spooky
Percy Sledge
Take Time to Know Her

Avoiding the Light
Buzz Kull
New Kind of Cross

Creature from the Black Leather Lagoon
The Cramps
Stay Sick!

You're Dead
Norma Tanega
Walkin' My Cat Named Dog

Halloween Parade
Lou Reed
New York

Walkin' After Midnight
Patsy Cline
Showcase

Tracksuit Minotaur
Hologram Teen
Between the Funk and the Fear

Psycho
The Sonics
Mad Mike Monsters Vol. 1

I See Bones
Allan Sherman
My Son the Nut

Goo Goo Muck
Ronnie Cook
Mad Mike Monsters Vol. 1

Cat Black
T. Rex
Ride a White Swan

Haunted House
Leon Redbone
On the Track

Release the Bats
The Birthday Party
Release the Bats

Bewitched
Candlemass
Nightfall

Halloween sounds sourced from Walt Disney's Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House.

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
