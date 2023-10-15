© 2023
Arts & Culture
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/14/23

By Lucas Willard
Published October 15, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 14th, 2023:

Ride a White Swan
T. Rex
Ride a White Swan

Less of Me
Bobbie Gentry and Glen Campbell
Bobbie Gentry and Glen Campbell

Starry Eyes
Roky Erickson
A Clear Night for Love

Cash on the Barrelhead/Hickory Wind (Medley from Northern Quebec)
Gram Parsons
Grievous Angel

Sisters of the Moon
Fleetwood Mac
Tusk

He War
Cat Power
You Are Free

You Ain't Going Nowhere/Don't Ya Tell Henry
Bob Dylan & The Band
The Basement Tapes

Frolic
Jake Xerxes Fussell
Good and Green Again

No Deposit - No Return Blues
Sandy Bull
E. Pluribus Unum

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
