WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/14/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 14th, 2023:

Ride a White Swan

T. Rex

Less of Me

Bobbie Gentry and Glen Campbell

Starry Eyes

Roky Erickson

A Clear Night for Love

Cash on the Barrelhead/Hickory Wind (Medley from Northern Quebec)

Gram Parsons

Grievous Angel

Sisters of the Moon

Fleetwood Mac

Tusk

He War

Cat Power

You Are Free

You Ain't Going Nowhere/Don't Ya Tell Henry

Bob Dylan & The Band

The Basement Tapes

Frolic

Jake Xerxes Fussell

Good and Green Again

No Deposit - No Return Blues

Sandy Bull

E. Pluribus Unum