WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/14/23
Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 14th, 2023:
Ride a White Swan
T. Rex
Ride a White Swan
Less of Me
Bobbie Gentry and Glen Campbell
Bobbie Gentry and Glen Campbell
Starry Eyes
Roky Erickson
A Clear Night for Love
Cash on the Barrelhead/Hickory Wind (Medley from Northern Quebec)
Gram Parsons
Grievous Angel
Sisters of the Moon
Fleetwood Mac
Tusk
He War
Cat Power
You Are Free
You Ain't Going Nowhere/Don't Ya Tell Henry
Bob Dylan & The Band
The Basement Tapes
Frolic
Jake Xerxes Fussell
Good and Green Again
No Deposit - No Return Blues
Sandy Bull
E. Pluribus Unum