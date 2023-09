Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 23, 2023:

Tennessee Jed

Grateful Dead

Europe '72

Little Magic

Natural Child

Be M' Guest

Don't Slander Me

Roky Erickson

Clear Night For Love

The Grand Wazoo

Frank Zappa

The Grand Wazoo

Qualified

Dr. John

In the Right Place

Evil Hearted Ada/Comin' After Me

Flamin' Groovies

Still Shakin'

Take a Picture

Margo Guryan

Take a Picture

Seven Seas

Echo & The Bunnymen

Ocean Rain

Cluster

Manchmal

Grosses Wasser