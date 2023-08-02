WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/29/23
Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 29th, 2023:
Song: You're Dead
Artist: Norma Tanega
Album: Walking My Cat Named Dog
Over & Over/The Ledge
Fleetwood Mac
Tusk
Don't Throw Your Love on Me So Strong
Mike Bloomfield and Al Kooper
The Live Adventures of MIke Bloomfield & Al Kooper
Powderfinger
Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Live Rust
Kandy Korn
Captain Beefheart and his Magic Band
Mirror Man
Station to Station
David Bowie
Station to Station
Dreams
Amon Düül II
Made in Germany