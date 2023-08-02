WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/29/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 29th, 2023:

Song: You're Dead

Artist: Norma Tanega

Album: Walking My Cat Named Dog

Over & Over/The Ledge

Fleetwood Mac

Tusk

Don't Throw Your Love on Me So Strong

Mike Bloomfield and Al Kooper

The Live Adventures of MIke Bloomfield & Al Kooper

Powderfinger

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Live Rust

Kandy Korn

Captain Beefheart and his Magic Band

Mirror Man

Station to Station

David Bowie

Station to Station

Dreams

Amon Düül II

Made in Germany