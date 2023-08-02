© 2023
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/29/23

By Lucas Willard
Published August 2, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 29th, 2023:

Song: You're Dead
Artist: Norma Tanega
Album: Walking My Cat Named Dog

Over & Over/The Ledge
Fleetwood Mac
Tusk

Don't Throw Your Love on Me So Strong
Mike Bloomfield and Al Kooper
The Live Adventures of MIke Bloomfield & Al Kooper

Powderfinger
Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Live Rust

Kandy Korn
Captain Beefheart and his Magic Band
Mirror Man

Station to Station
David Bowie
Station to Station

Dreams
Amon Düül II
Made in Germany

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
