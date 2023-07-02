WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/1/23
WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, July 1st, 2023.
Song: Dancing Late at Night
Artist: Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers
Album: Modern Lovers '88
Stutterin' Cindy/Tear it Up
Charlie Feathers
Jungle Fever
Run Silent, Run Deep
Dub Narcotic Sound System
Industrial Breakdown EP
Never Will Come For Us/First Day Back
Braid
Frame and Canvas
Dancing Gods/Misty Mountains
Silver Apples
Silver Apples
Meu Mar
Kikagaku Moyo
Kumoyo Island
Sentimental Lady
Fleetwood Mac
Bare Trees
China Cat Sunflower/I Know You Rider
Grateful Dead
Europe '72