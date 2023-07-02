© 2023
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/1/23

By Lucas Willard
Published July 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
WAMC
WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, July 1st, 2023.

Song: Dancing Late at Night
Artist: Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers
Album: Modern Lovers '88

Stutterin' Cindy/Tear it Up
Charlie Feathers
Jungle Fever

Run Silent, Run Deep
Dub Narcotic Sound System
Industrial Breakdown EP

Never Will Come For Us/First Day Back
Braid
Frame and Canvas

Dancing Gods/Misty Mountains
Silver Apples
Silver Apples

Meu Mar
Kikagaku Moyo
Kumoyo Island

Sentimental Lady
Fleetwood Mac
Bare Trees

China Cat Sunflower/I Know You Rider
Grateful Dead
Europe '72

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
