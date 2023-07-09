© 2023
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/8/23

By Lucas Willard
Published July 9, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT
WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, July 8th:

SONG: Magic Mirror
ARTIST: Leon Russell
ALBUM: The Carny

Radio Free Europe
R.E.M.
Murmur

Just One Victory
Todd Rundgren
A Wizard, A True Star

Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa (Sad Song)
Otis Redding
Dictionary of Soul

Prairie Rose
Roxy Music
Country Life

A Gift/Ooohh Baby
Lou Reed
Coney Island Baby

This Kind of Music/The Neighbors
Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers
Jonathan Sings!

Resavoir
Plantasy
Resavoir

Stevie (For Steven S.)
Royal Trux
Accelerator

I'm Watching You
Jay Reatard
Watch Me Fall

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
