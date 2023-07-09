WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/8/23
WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, July 8th:
SONG: Magic Mirror
ARTIST: Leon Russell
ALBUM: The Carny
Radio Free Europe
R.E.M.
Murmur
Just One Victory
Todd Rundgren
A Wizard, A True Star
Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa (Sad Song)
Otis Redding
Dictionary of Soul
Prairie Rose
Roxy Music
Country Life
A Gift/Ooohh Baby
Lou Reed
Coney Island Baby
This Kind of Music/The Neighbors
Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers
Jonathan Sings!
Resavoir
Plantasy
Resavoir
Stevie (For Steven S.)
Royal Trux
Accelerator
I'm Watching You
Jay Reatard
Watch Me Fall