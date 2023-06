Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 17th, 2023:

Row Jimmy/Weather Report Suite

Grateful Dead

Wake of the Flood

Queen of the Silver Dollar

Emmylou Harris

Pieces of the Sky

Jack o' Diamonds/Portfolio

Fairport Convention

Fairport Convention

Afternoon Tea/Funny Face

The Kinks

Something Else

Between the Lines

Flamin' Groovies

Now

Taksim II

Gunn-Truscinksi Duo

Sand City