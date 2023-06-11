© 2023
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/10/23

By Lucas Willard
Published June 11, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 10th, 2023:

SONG: Scoop 'n' Loop
ARTIST: State of Art
ALBUM: Italia No! Contaminazioni No Wave Italiane (1980 - 1985)

So Far
Faust
Faust So Far

Caravan
Dom Um Romao
Hotmosphere

Everybody's Got Something To Hide (Except Me and My Monkey)
The Feelies
Crazy Rhythms

Tidal Waves/Head Hands
Fiddlehead
Springtime and Blind

The New
Interpol
Turn on the Bright Lights

Six Different Ways
The Cure
The Head on the Door

The Mains(I'm After) Your Best Interest
EXEK
Advertise Here

Ho Renomo/Schone Hande
Cluster & Eno
Cluster & Eno

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
